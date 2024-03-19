Dixon man killed in motorcycle crash remembered for volunteering with Sterling wrestling program

ROCK FALLS — A Dixon man who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend is being remembered for his work with kids in a Sterling wrestling program.

Shawn Keane, 46, of Dixon, died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on Dixon Avenue west of Stacie Lane in rural Rock Falls. Police were notified by a passerby at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, March 16, and arrived at the scene shortly after.

An accident reconstruction team has determined the motorcycle was traveling east on Dixon Avenue at a high rate speed, veered off the roadway and partially impacted a utility pole near Rock River Country Club, according to a news release issued by Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

In a phone interview Monday with Shaw Local News Network, Booker said Keane wasn’t wearing a helmet and was thrown forward off the motorcycle after it collided with the utility pole. Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald said massive head injuries caused Keane’s death.

The time that the crash occurred has not been confirmed and there are no known witnesses, although McDonald said authorities believe he “had been gone for awhile,” before the accident was discovered.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteside County Coroners Office, Illinois Conservation Police, Rock Falls Police Department, CGH EMS and Rock Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Booker said toxicology tests are underway and their results are pending.

Keane, originally from Morrison but now living in Dixon, donated his time to participate in a kids’ program for elementary through fifth graders at Sterling Public Schools. After that, he was an assistant wrestling coach at Sterling’s Challand Middle School before stepping away about four years ago, said Dustin Westbrook, who coached alongside Keane.

“Wrestling can be a tough sport for kids emotionally and he was really good at helping them with that,” Westbrook said.

Keane was also a member of the Mid West Mulisha, a community organization in Rock Falls, according to the group’s Facebook page. With an emphasis on bikes and brotherhood, the organization hosts a variety of events that give back to the local community.