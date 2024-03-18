Sterling students earn two second-place finishes at drama competition

Sterling High School's Group Interpretation team members are Avery Moran, Cory McGowan, Morelia Vargas, Katie Moore, Josie Pink, Rileigh Wren, Ashton Stange, Gavin Fischer, Owen Gaffey, Henry Oberg and Kyle Hutchison. (Photo provided by Sterling High School)

STERLING — Sterling High School earned two second-place ratings during Illinois High School Association drama competition over the weekend.

Sterling’s Contest Play and Group Interpretation teams took second place in their respective performances Saturday, March 16, during sectionals competition at Sterling High School.

The state finals competition will be Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at Sterling High School. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend; 18 Group Interpretation performances and 12 plays will be presented.

The event is open to the public.