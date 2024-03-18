Polo High School student takes deep dive into photography, reflection

Along the Dixon riverfront, as the sun started to dip below the horizon, Polo High School senior Alexander Spengler-Pierson was in the depths of capturing some video of a friend in the course of riding a skateboard.

The friend snaked up and down the steep embankment of a bridge underside as the late day star turned deep red and cast a halo of light around the boarder.

“It was just that simple,” said Spengler-Pierson, 18, “he was going up and down, doing kick turns, then, whoa, the sunset it looks awesome, you should run around a few times. I got down and crouched and kept taking the video.”

Afterward, Al knew he had something special and was further encouraged to continue photography exploration by Visual Arts teacher Nikki Smith. One such project was investigating reflection. Taking an artist’s model and posing it against a window, Alexander created a narrative of “feeling trapped when reflecting on oneself,” he explained. Another photo was taken at an immersive Van Gogh exhibit where just a small part of himself can be see among the swirling colors of the art.

When it comes to artistic influences Spengler-Pierson mentions David Attenborough’s ocean documentary crew and Hokusai for his famous piece “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” but mostly it comes from within. “I want to make something beautiful, how can I do that,” he said.

The future is bright but still unknown for the talented artist. He has dreams of oceanography works and studying a theory about salinity levels but also possibly continuing to pursue an artistic expression as well.