FREEPORT — The Stephenson Society of Model Trainsmen will host model railroad open houses throughout 2024.

The Fever River Model Railroad, Freeport, featuring HO model trains, will be available for viewing April 6-7, Aug. 10-11 and Nov. 9-10 at 610 Fever Lane, Freeport. Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be a food vendor on site. New members are welcome.

Go to www.feverriver.org for more information.