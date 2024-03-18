Illinois Supreme Court hearing in DeKalb will be livestreamed

SPRINGFIELD — Oral arguments for two cases, People v. Flournoy and Andrew W. Levenfeld & Assoc. v. O’Brien, will be held before the Illinois Supreme Court at Northern Illinois University.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The arguments will take place in the Holmes Student Center at Northern Illinois University, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb. A live stream will be available at https://vimeo.com/event/4041658.

Those who have reserved tickets are asked to arrive early as all guests must be seated by 9:30 a.m. Backpacks and other large items or bags will not be allowed. A question-and-answer session with attorneys will follow the oral arguments.