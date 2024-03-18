2024 Sauk Valley Media softball team preview capsules

Big Northern Conference

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler drives the ball against Rock Falls on Tuesday. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Coach: Candi Rogers (ninth season)

Last season’s record: 4-19, 3-13 BNC

Top returners: Ava Valk, sr., C; Allie Abell, jr., P; Bailey Tegeler, jr., CF

Key newcomers: Abby Hicks, fr.; Taylor Frost, fr.; Addison Burgess, jr.

Worth noting: “We were a really young team last year, and this year we are more experienced and looking to build on last year. A successful season would be one where we improve and grow from last season,” Rogers said. “Our team’s strength is our experience. Last year we were a really young team, but we have eight girls returning this year.”

Coach: Nate Rogers (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 17-14

Top returners: Gracen Pitts, sr., 2B; Sarah Stevens, sr., C; Abigail Fletcher, sr., DP; Haleigh Burkhart, sr., OF; Ella Dannhorn, jr., SS; Abree Barker, jr., CF; Madi Shaffer, jr., 3B; Emma Schlichtmann, jr., P

Key newcomers: Olivia Paul, sr., DP; Ava Carreno, jr., OF; Riley Jameison, jr. OF; Kaelin Shaffer, jr., 1B; Alexi Czochara, so., P; Hayleigh Heuerman, so., IF; Brooke Halverson, fr., P

Worth noting: Dannhorn was an ICA All-State Class 2A third-team selection last season. ... Pitts is committed to Aurora University, and Stevens is committed to Carthage College (WI), both Division III programs ... “Our team is a tight-knit group with a lot of experience working together, having five seniors and seven juniors. Our team enjoys being around each other, so I’m really most excited just to go through the journey together and enjoy the ride,” Rogers said. “We want to maximize our potential and continue to develop our skills throughout the season. We are excited to play strong nonconference teams in the area. This will make us tougher for the state series.”

Rock Falls’ Maddison Morgan drives the ball against North Boone. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Coach: Steve Giddings (third season)

Last season’s record: 29-1, 15-1 BNC (first)

Top returners: Jeslyn Krueger, jr.; Olivia Osborne, sr.; Maddison Morgan, jr.; Ari Reyna, so.

Key newcomers: Peyton Smit, fr.; Zoey Silva, fr.; Nicolette Udell, sr.

Worth noting: Rock Falls graduated a big senior class and will look to reload after finishing one win away from state and winning the Class 2A Stillman Valley Sectional championship last season. “We’re young, talented and hardworking,” Giddings said. “I’m excited to see how they play.”

Northwest Upstate Illini Conference

Coach: Kelly Whitman (17th season)

Last season’s record: 6-13, 4-6 NUIC South

Top returners: Addison Shaw, Madison O’Malley, Ellie McLaughlin, Alyvia Whelchel, Tyrah Vaessen, Haleigh Stenzel, Kiera Karlson, Brittlyn Whitman, Peyton Payne, Jadyn Whelchel

Worth noting: “Expectations are high this year. We are looking to improve from last year when we lost several games by one run, and we feel if we tighten up the defense and get the bats going, we can have a great season,” Whitman said. “We have both pitchers returning and have a few players coming in with some experience and look forward to seeing what we can do this year. Last year we were a very young team, and we are still going to be a young team, but I feel with a year of high school ball under their belt they are ready to take it to the next level.”

Coach: Heather Settles (first season)

Top returners: Alexis Settles, sr., P/SS/CF/C/UT; Kylie Mershon, sr., 3B/C; Nadia Near, jr., 2B/LF; Reese Polk, so., SS/CF/P/C/UT; Claire Freeman, so., P/CF/SS; Lily Carlson, so., OF/2B

Key newcomers: Bri Gonnerman, sr., 1B/CF; Leah O’Brien, fr., 3B/LF/1B; Natalee Vanatta, fr., C/OF/P/UT

Worth noting: “These girls have a lot of talent, and I looking forward to them bringing it all together as a team,” Coach Settles said. “We have decent leadership on the team. The returning players are always willing to help the newcomers. We are all hoping to put everything together well and surpass last year’s record and be more competitive as a whole.”

Coach: Keali Eich (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 7-13, 4-6 NUIC South

Top returners: Jenica Stoner, sr., P; Gracie Steidinger, sr., OF; Kennidee Bryant, sr., OF; Olivia Klinefelter, jr., 1B; Alyson Knutti, jr., OF; Morgan McCullough, so., 3B; Tatum Grim, so., C; Vanessa Allen, so., UT

Key newcomers: Sienna Peterson, so., IF; Isabella Ames, fr., IF; Sophie Preston, fr., OF; Rory Preston, fr., OF

Worth noting: “With only having 12 girls in the program, every athlete is going to contribute to the team. We are happy to have our pitcher back after having a broken wrist last season,” Eich said. “We will rely on our four-year and three-year starters, but I see our younger players making a big impact. With only 12 girls, our lack of depth will be a weakness. As long as we can keep everyone healthy, I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this season. We have a lot of girls that can play multiple positions. We will need to spend the first part of the season trying to figure out where everyone fits best.”

Forreston’s Aubrey Sanders fires a pitch. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Zoie Sellers (first season)

Last season’s record: 22-6, 10-0 NUIC South (first)

Top returners: Nevaeh Houston, sr., IF; Ella Ingram, sr., 1B; Jenna Greenfield, sr., UT; Aubrey Sanders, jr., P

Key newcomers: Bailey Sterling, sr., UT

Worth noting: “I’ve come to love the Forreston Community, and I am so excited to see what this group can do. There’s a lot of talent and heart within this group,” Sellers said. “Bailey Sterling, senior utility player, moved back to Forreston after two years. Bailey will add strength to the already talented senior class. A successful season would be bringing home another conference championship and having a lot of fun doing it.”

Coach: Derek Germann (second season)

Last season’s record: 15-8, 9-1 NUIC West (conference champion)

Top returners: Brooklyn Brennan, sr., IF; Madyson Luskey, sr., IF; Addison Hartman, jr., P; Emily Kane, sr., C; Resse Germann, jr., UT; Kira Wilson, jr., IF

Key newcomers: Kylie Smither, jr., IF; Zoe Kunau, fr., OF; Jessa Read, so., UT; Belle Curley, so., UT; Brooklyn Vogel, so., IF; Haley Smither, so., UT

Worth noting: “Fulton returns a host of NUIC All-Conference candidates from last year’s 15-8 squad. The Steamers are eager and look to make another run for the conference title,” Coach Germann said. “Junior Addison Hartman will provide the bulk of the pitching as Fulton will return a host of hitters led by seniors Madyson Luskey, Brooklyn Brennan and Emily Kane, while juniors Kira Wilson, Resse Germann, and Kylie Smither add to the hitting campaign. Sophomore Jessa Read and Parker Sanderson will see some pitching time for Fulton, as well. The Steamers’ defense will be led by a trio of defenders in Brennan, Kane and Germann. Additionally, newcomer Zoe Kunau looks to spark the Steamers’ roster with her bat and defensive playmaking ability.”

Milledgeville's Kendra Kingsby pitches against Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Coach: Morgan Adolph (third season)

Last season’s record: 10-12, 6-4 NUIC South

Top returners: Maliah Grenoble, sr., 2B; Kendra Kingsby, so., P/1B; Addison Janssen, so., Utility; Kendra Hutchison, jr., SS

Worth noting: “I am excited to get the season started. We have two freshmen that will contribute a great deal to the team but are competing in track as well this season, so we will miss having them for a few games,” Adolph said. “We have a very talented group of sophomores that also played key roles in the season last year. This year I am expecting them to have even more impact with the experience they gained last season.”

Coach: Melissa Frey (second season)

Last season’s record: 9-16, 6-4 NUIC South (third)

Top returners: Aylivia Danekas, sr., OF; Karlea Frey, sr., P/UT; Camrynn Jones, so., P/OF; Grace Miatke, so., P/2B; Sydnei Rahn, sr., C/OF; Cheyenna Wilkins, jr., P/OF; Izabella Witkowski, so., C

Worth noting: “I am excited to have seven returning varsity players. I love that I have this many girls that have played together previously and hope that last year’s experiences will enhance our play and togetherness this season,” Frey said. “I would like to see our team continue to play as a team and try their hardest in every game up to the very last second of play, including during regionals. I would also like to see improvement in our overall record and place second in our conference this year.”

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Coach: Dave Shepard (first season)

Last season’s record: 14-13, 7-5 TRAC East

Top returners: Madison Smith, jr., P/OF; Lesleigh Maynard, jr., IF; Olivia Eckberg, sr., IF; Emma Stabler, sr., OF; Carly Reglin, jr., P/IF; Emily Wright, so., C/IF

Key newcomers: Kadyn Haage, so., C/IF; Mallory Maubach-Williams, fr., P/IF; Sadie Bailey, jr., P/IF

Worth noting: “I’ve been helping the program as an assistant for a while. I’m excited about this year. We have great senior leadership and are bringing back two great pitchers in Smith and Reglin,” Shepard said. “Maynard returns as my shortstop and leadoff hitter. We have six returning starters. Wright will do most of the catching with Haage. Looking forward to a great year and hopefully a great postseason run.”

Morrison’s Bella Duncan fires a pitch. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Coach: Chelsea Eads (first season)

Last season’s record: 18-10, 5-6 TRAC West (fourth)

Top returners: Jordan Eads, sr., SS/P; Bella Duncan, jr., UT/P; Allie Anderson, so., C; Kiyah Wolber, jr., 2B; Bella Scachette, so., RF

Key newcomers: Ava Duncan, fr., P/3B

Worth noting: Former assistant coach Chelsea Eads takes the head coaching reins from Kim Snider this season. The Fillies were Class 1A Newman Regional champions in 2023. Jordan Eads and Bella Duncan were both second-team All-Three Rivers West picks last season. Jordan Eads has committed to play softball at Hawkeye Community College. “Morrison softball is looking to continue their success from last year. With eight returners, the squad will rely on experience,” Coach Eads said. “The Fillies are looking to have a strong pitching staff with a solid defense behind them. This year, the team will work hard offensively to push more runs across the plate and be aggressive on the bases. Incoming freshman Ava Duncan will add a significant impact both offensively and defensively. We are excited to keep building the program and trusting the process every day. Last season was just a taste of what Morrison softball is capable of if we keep that winning mindset.”

Newman’s Madison Duhon slides in safely at second for a steal against Annawan-Wethersfield. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Coach: Madison Koerner (first season)

Last season’s record: 12-10, 5-5 TRAC East (fourth)

Top returners: Madison Duhon, sr., CF; Jess Johns, sr., P; Lucy Oetting, so., IF; Brenleigh Cook, so., IF

Key newcomers: Anna Propheter, fr., OF; Claire Von Holten, fr., P; Kaylee Benyo, fr., OF

Worth noting: Madison Koerner takes the head coaching reins from JD Waldschmidt this season. Duhon returns as a two-time ICA All-State selection (2022, 2023) and Johns as a 2022 ICA all-stater. Koerner expects the freshmen to be valuable additions to the team. “We are lucky to have seven seniors on the team this year, which brings along experience and a lot of leadership. These seniors have been playing together for a long time and are doing a great job motivating the younger classmen and setting the example of what needs to be done to be successful,” Koerner said. “Of course, any season that ends with a deep postseason run is something that the team is striving for. The girls are all on the same page when it comes to working toward a high standing in the conference and being able to play at state in June. The expectations for the team remain the same from past years: to win games and have fun doing it. No matter the outcome or what happens on the field, the most important thing is that they are able to enjoy every aspect of the season and continue to want to play at a high level.”

Western Big 6

Coach: Donnie Dittmar (second season)

Last season’s record: 24-12, 11-3 WB6 (second)

Top returners: Sienna Stingley, sr., P; Olivia Melcher, sr., OF; Marley Sechrest, jr., C; Katie Taylor, jr., IF; Mya Lira, so., IF

Key newcomers: Ady Waldschmidt, sr., P; Lily Cantu, so., OF; Rosie Cantu, fr., IF; Layla Wright, fr., OF

Worth noting: Sterling has a mix of youth and experience this season, along with plenty of athleticism and a dynamic pitching duo. ICA Class 3A second-team all-state pitcher Sienna Stingley returns, and Waldschmidt, a Newman transfer, enters the mix as a three-time Class 1A all-stater. Stingley will try to break the single-season school strikeout record of 259 after coming close last season with 244. Stingley is committed to Rock Valley College, and Waldschmidt is committed to Parkland College. “Senior leadership, pitching, and speed and athleticism will determine our success. Should be a great mix for a successful season,” Dittmar said. “We should compete for a conference championship and go deeper in postseason. Success would be a conference championship and supersectional or state appearance.”