SVCC plans paramedic program session April 23

DIXON — Are you thinking about pursuing a new career as a paramedic? Do you have questions about the career and/or training program?

Meet the instructors and get your questions answered during Sauk Valley Community College’s paramedic program informational session Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The session will take place in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room (1H16/1H18) from 6-7 p.m. This session will be presented by MercyHealth.

Sauk Valley Community College’s program is designed for individuals interested in career opportunities with ambulance services, fire departments, hospitals and rescue departments. Paramedic students learn to manage seriously ill and critically injured patients in the out-of-hospital setting, according to svcc.edu/paramedic.

The program schedule will consist of approximately 35-week didactic portions (to include classroom, skill lab and simulation lab). Students will be given ample lead time on additional scheduled sessions for breakout sessions and skills validation. Clinical I and Field I hours may be completed during the didactic portion on the non-scheduled classroom/lab days. Once the core content of the program is complete the student will participate in the Clinical II and Field II portion of the course.

Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to apply for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians-Paramedic exam. The course length will vary from student to student, lasting approximately 12 months.

Tentative class start date is August 2024.

For more information or to RSVP, visit svcc.edu/paramedic or call 815-835-6212.