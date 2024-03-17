Sterling softball piles up 15 runs in win over Erie-Prophetstown: Saturday’s SVM area roundup

Sterling's Olivia Melcher (left) gets ready to put the golden necklace on Sienna Stingley after she hit a home run against Erie-Prophetstown during a Saturday game at Sterling High School. Stingley was one three Warriors who hit home runs in the inning. (Earleen Hinton)

Softball

Sterling 15, Erie-Prophetstown 5 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Eagles scored 11 times over the final two innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Sterling went deep three times against the Panthers with Sienna Stingley (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks), Mya Lira (2 for 2, 4 RBIs) and Olivia Melcher (2 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 runs) all connected for home runs. Ady Waldschmidt and Layla Wright also had two hits and an RBI, and Kaity Taylor had two hits and drove in two runs.

Wynn Renkes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for E-P (0-2) in the nonconference loss.

Princeton 7, Dixon 2: At Dixon, Bailey Tegeler picked up two hits and scored twice, and Ava Valk had an RBI in a nonconference loss for the Duchesses (0-2).

Lena-Winslow 6, Polo 1: At Lena, the Panthers scored three times in each of the first two innings to seize control against Polo (0-2). Syd Rahn collected two hits and an RBI in the loss, while Karlea Frey was 3 for 3 with a run scored.

Pearl City 5-6, Oregon 2-4: At Oregon, the Hawks (1-3) dropped both ends of a home doubleheader against Peal City.

In Game 1, Ella Dannhorn went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Oregon, and Haleigh Burkhart also picked up two hits. Sarah Stevens posted two hits and an RBI in Game 2, and Gracen Pitts knocked in one run.

Byron 7, Forreston 6: At Byron, the Cardinals were able to push across one run in the top of the seventh and get the tying run to third before Byron escaped with a nonconference win.

Jenna Greenfield posted three hits and scored three times for Forreston (1-3), Bailey Sterling was 2 for 2 with two runs and two walks, and Aspen Niesman racked up three RBIs on two hits.

Baseball

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Sterling 5: the Panthers scored three times, including a two-run homer by Parker Rangel, in the top of the seventh to pull out a nonconference win.

Rangel finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Zane Romero went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Braylon Swertfeger (2 hits) and Farral each had one RBI for E-P (2-0).

Miles Nawrocki, Eli Penne and Tatum Allen (2 hits) each knocked in one run for Sterling (1-2-1).

Dixon 6, Princeton 1: At Dixon, Alex Harrison went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs out of the leadoff spot, and Quade Richards added three hits and two RBIs in the win for the Dukes (2-0). Aiden Wiseman and Ari Selmani each added an RBI.

James Leslie pitched 5 2/3 innings with one run allowed on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Oregon 5, Morrison 2: At Oregon, the host Hawks (1-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead en route to a nonconference victory over the Mustangs.

Keaton Salsbury, Logan Weems (2 hits), Kade Girton and Nole Campos knocked in one run apiece. Becker went six innings on the mound, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Lena-Winslow 6, Polo 3: At Lena, the Marcos (0-1) opened their season with a nonconference loss on the road. Gus Mumford went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk, and Scott Robertson collected two RBIs.

Serena 8, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: At Serena, the Raiders (2-1) scored five times in the top of the seventh innings but were unable to complete the comeback.

Brock Lehman and Chase Hayes-Near (2 hits) each knocked in a pair of runs for AFC.

Pearl City 8, Amboy 7: At Pearl City, the Clippers made a pair of errors in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Pearl City rally to the win with three runs.

Carson Barlow went 2 for 3 with thee RBIs, Dillon Merriman added a pair of RBIs, and Landon Montavon had two hits and scored three times for Amboy (2-2).

Byron 13, Forreston 10: At Forreston, the two teams combined for 23 runs on 22 hits in a high-scoring nonconference loss for the Cardinals (3-2).

Alec Schoonhoven went deep for Forreston and finished with three RBIs, Brendan Greenfield (2 runs, 1 RBI) pounded out three hits, and Ayden Book and Patrick Wichman each had two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Harvard Tournament: At Harvard, Oregon won the tournament with a 2-0 win over North Boone and a 3-0 victory over the host Hornets.

Teagan Champley supplied the Hawks (2-0) with two goals and two assists. Mya Engelkes also scored twice for Oregon, Deborah Schmid scored once, and Anna Stender and Noelle Girton registered an assist each.