Shutter to Think: Photographer shares insight on finding common ground

This past week I was dispatched to photograph the boys and girls basketball players of the year. I had just finished with Newman basketball standout Lucas Simpson and was headed for Morrison when I had the (bright?) idea to photograph Morrison star Camryn Veltrop with the same pose and composition as the boy’s POY.

My thinking was to see how much different the images looked and felt if the x-factor remained the same. I liked the idea of joining these two together in another common way. In the end, I think it was successful. I certainly don’t think I did a disservice to either student athlete.

I’ll go ahead and chalk this up as a “success-minus.” Another option was a “failure-plus”, but I chose to up my grade due to creative thinking and the fact it gave me fodder for another column.

Follow Alex T. Paschal @svmphotogs or email apaschal@shawmedia.com