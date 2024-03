The Dixon Dolphins 10 & Under Boys were named the 2024 Small Team State Champion for achieving the overall highest points in their division. Pictured are (from left) Henry Hayes, 9; Will Hayes, 7; James Catt, 10; Ben Hayes, 6; and Liam Spencer, 9. (Photo submitted by Sherry Catt)

DIXON — The Dixon Dolphins swim team had 14 swimmers compete in the Illinois YMCA State Championship on March 9 and 10.

Those 14 swimmers competed in 22 different events and brought home 21 event medals.

