March 16, 2024
Shaw Local
The 2023-24 SVM Boys Basketball All-Area Team

By Dan Wussow


Sterling’s Lucas Austin puts up a three-point shot against Galesburg Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

FIRST TEAM

Lucas Austin, Sterling, sr., PF – Averaged 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as an IBCA Class 3A first-team All-State pick, Illinois Media Class 3A honorable mention All-State pick and first-team All-Western Big 6 pick; shot 51% from the field, 44.8% from 3-point range and 70.4% from the free-throw line; finishes career as Sterling’s all-time leader in points (1,537), rebounds (694) and 3-pointers made (241).



Fulton’s Baylen Damhoff works the basket against Polo players Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at Polo High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton, sr., F – Averaged 17.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and one block per game as an IBCA Class 1A second-team All-State pick, Illinois Media Class 1A honorable mention All-State pick, unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick and the NUIC South Player of the Year for the second straight season; finishes career at No. 2 on Fulton’s all-time scoring list (1,751 points) and No. 3 on the all-time rebounding list (811 rebounds).



Dixon’s Darius Harrington splits the South Beloit defense for a score Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Darius Harrington, Dixon, jr., G – Averaged 20 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference pick; shot 61.9% from two-point range, 41.2% from 3-point range and 71.5% from the free-throw line.



Sterling’s Andre Klaver drives to the hoop against Galesburg Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Andre Klaver, Sterling, sr., G – Averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as an IBCA Class 3A second-team All-State pick, Illinois Media Class 3A honorable mention All-State pick and second-team All-Western Big 6 pick; shot 57% from the field, 38.7% from 3-point range and 82.2% from the free-throw line; finishes career at No. 2 on Sterling’s all-time scoring list with 1,435 points.



Newman’s Lucas Simpson goes up for a dunk against Morrison Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lucas Simpson, Newman, sr., F – Averaged 28.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game as an Illinois Media Class 1A second-team All-State pick, IBCA Class 1A second-team All-State pick and unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers East pick; shot 61% from two-point range; finishes career as Newman’s all-time leading scorer with 2,038 points; holds single-game school scoring record with 47 points.

SECOND TEAM

Kuitim Heald, Rock Falls, jr., G – Averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a first-team All-Big Northern Conference pick; shot 46.5% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range.

Parker Krogman, Eastland, so., F – Averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick and IBCA Class 1A special mention All-State pick; shot 54.1% from the field.

Brenden Martin, Morrison, sr., F – Averaged 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a first-team All-Three Rivers West pick; shot 55.6% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Connor Nye, Milledgeville, sr., G/F – Averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick for the second time in his career.

Brock Soltow, Polo, sr., G/F – Averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.6 steals per game as a unanimous first-team All-NUIC South pick and IBCA Class 1A special mention All-State pick; shot 49.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

THIRD TEAM

Adam Awender, Eastland, jr., G – Averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a first-team All-NUIC South pick.

Austin Hicks, Dixon, sr., G – Averaged 11 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a second-team All-Big Northern Conference pick; shot 51% from two-point range, 36.4% from 3-point range and 76.2% from the free-throw line.

Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley, jr., C – Averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game as a first-team All-Three Rivers East pick.

Jeremiah Kochevar, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., G – Averaged 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a second-team All-Three Rivers West pick; shot 45% from the field, 36% from 3-point range and 76% from the free-throw line.

Gavin Sands, Rock Falls, sr., G – Averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as an honorable mention All-Big Northern Conference pick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Troy Anderson, Eddie Jones

Ashton-Franklin Center – Noah Danielson, Aaron Lester

Bureau Valley – Corban Chhim, Elijah Endress, Bryce Helms

Dixon – Eli Davidson, Bryce Feit, Cullen Shaner, Mason Weigle

Eastland – Trevor Janssen, Peyton Spears

Erie-Prophetstown – Connor Keegan, Keegan Winckler

Forreston – Kendall Erdmann, Brendan Greenfield, Mickey Probst

Fulton – Jimmy Crimmins, Dom Kramer, Landen Leu, Trevor Tiesman

Milledgeville – Karter Livengood, Micah Toms-Smith

Morrison – Chase Newman, Carson Strating

Newman – George Jungerman, Garret Matznick, Isaiah Williams

Oregon – Nole Campos, Jameson Caposey, Cooper Johnson, Noah Johnson, Keaton Salsbury

Polo – Nolan Hahn, Carter Merdian, Gus Mumford

Rock Falls – Austin Castaneda, Aydan Goff, Ryken Howard, Devin Tanton-DeJesus

Sterling – Nico Battaglia, Maddux Osborn, Kaedon Phillips

West Carroll – Caleb Good, Garrett Law

Dan is the sports editor for Sauk Valley Media. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI.