Public transportation meeting is March 22 in Dixon

DIXON – The next Human Services Transportation Plan Regional Transportation Committee meeting for Region 3 will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Kreider Services, 500 Anchor Road, Dixon.

Human services organizations with an interest in public transportation are encouraged to attend, as well as anyone interested in public transit. For information, contact hstp@ncicg.org or 815-433-5830.

Region 3 includes Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Putnam counties.

Time slots are available from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. for public comment via Zoom for anyone not able to attend the meeting in person. To participate in the public comment portion via Zoom during that time frame, call 815-433-5830 to reserve a time slot.

HSTP identifies transportation needs and develops solutions to improve transportation services for the public. An emphasis is placed on senior citizens, people with disabilities, individuals with lower incomes and veterans.

For information about the North Central Illinois Council of Governments or the HSTP, or to request special accommodations, call Connor Schwinn at 815-433-5830.