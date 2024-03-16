Crews to begin work on Route 84 north of Fulton

FULTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction on the Route 84 bridges over Johnson Creek and the BNSF railroad in Whiteside County will begin Monday, March 18.

The work zone is 2½ miles north of Fulton.

Work will replace expansion joints and repair the bridge deck. The two bridges will not be worked on at the same time.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary signals during the $1.6 million project, which is expected to be completed in August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, the use of alternate routes should be considered when feasible.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.