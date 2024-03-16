Community Voices: Sterling alderman eager to share city, activity info in new column

In 1597, Sir Francis Bacon wrote, “Ipsa scientia potestas est” (Knowledge itself is power).

It is a fact that the more you know about your world, the more control you have and the greater the benefit is to you.

To provide information at a distance farther than the town square, a written form of communication was necessary to pass this information over great land distances.

China is credited with using paper almost 2,000 years ago to communicate with its farthest territories. Even before that, ancient Egypt used papyrus to send messages from Alexandria in the First Cataract to Napata in the Fourth Cataract in 3100 BC.

Now, fast-forward to the 21st century. Today, to keep the public informed, we use television, print media, radio, the telephone, email and other digital formats such as social media platforms to communicate and inform each other of events occurring in our neighborhoods and our communities.

Print media is an essential source of information, and that is where I come in.

Shaw Local News Network asked me to write a monthly column to help keep people informed about what is going on in Sterling and Rock Falls, commonly known locally as the Twin Cities.

In this column, I will write about things that are happening in the Twin Cities, such as what actions are coming out of city hall, what the townships are up to, and what the Whiteside County Board is doing, from my point of view as a Sterling city alderman. All are essential topics that have an influence on our daily lives.

Sometimes all the news can’t be covered in a few inches of space, a 30-second radio spot or a one-minute television newscast because there is usually more to the story than what can be portrayed in these news reports.

This column will help fill the information gap that occurs when the first report of an activity is released – say, something like a public works project that began in late spring 2023, goes on for months and then suddenly stops but no one knows why.

Think of the First Avenue and Route 40 intersection construction project underway, where Route 40 and First Avenue meet at the viaduct on the south side of Sterling. Several months ago, the Sterling Gazette and Dixon Telegraph reported that ComEd would be working under the First Avenue bridge (starting in Rock Falls), under the viaduct, under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, and up the hill on First Avenue in Sterling, where the project would end.

A few weeks after the first report of this project was released, disaster struck.

The boring contractor encountered a problem under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and had to stop work and obtain permission to go a slightly different route to finish the job.

Unfortunately, the Union Pacific Railroad has a vast and cumbersome bureaucracy and didn’t respond as quickly as hoped to get the job done before winter set in.

So here we sit, waiting for the job to be completed. And the first day of spring is next week.

Both Sterling and Rock Falls recently have been informed that work soon will begin again to finish this job, and both have posted this information on their social media platforms and websites.

Had this column been in place two or three months ago, perhaps you would have known this, and while your patience may have been strained, it wouldn’t have been broken wondering what was going on with this project and how much longer it would cause traffic backups at the First Avenue bridge.

This column would have helped get the word out about this issue, and it would have given you the correct information, too. Because while social media platforms play a vital role in getting the word out quickly and widely in today’s world, unfortunately, they also provide a way for keyboard warriors to put out false and misleading information.

The example given above has been a topic of discussion on Facebook for several weeks now, and comments about why this project had stopped quickly became accusations of wrongdoing, incompetence and, well, you get the picture.

The hope is to stop the misinformation and get the correct news to you so that you’ll know why things are happening.

I look forward to writing this column with the guidance of Shaw Local News Network staff members so that you will gain the power of knowledge and the benefits that power will bring to you.

Jim Wise of Sterling has been a Sterling city alderman since 2017. He is a Sterling High School graduate, attended Sauk Valley Community College and earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. He also holds master’s degrees in public administration and business administration from South University. He volunteers at St. Mary’s Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 662, the American Legion Post 296, the Moose Lodge 726 and the Sterling Optimist Club.