SVCC SBDC hosts Coffee and Connections March 21

DIXON – The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College will host a coffee and connections event for the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room.

Meet the team at SVCC’s Illinois Small Business Development Center and learn more about their no-cost business advising services. Whether you are a small-business owner, or dream of being one someday, the SBDC team has tools and resources available to help.

The casual meet-and-greet is free and open to the public.

For information, email sbdc@svcc.edu.