Sauk Valley Community College hosts Impact Program information sessions

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will host information sessions for the Impact Program on April 16 and 18. These sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

The SVCC Impact Program is an earned tuition program in which students can earn their tuition and fees at SVCC for up to three years in exchange for community service. During the informational session, attendees will learn why the college has developed this program, what the requirements are and how the community can get involved.

Informational sessions are:

Tuesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m., room 1H16.

Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m., room 1H16.

To register, or for information, email Impact@svcc.edu. For information on the SVCC Impact Program, visit svcc.edu/impact.