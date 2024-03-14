The 2023-24 SVM Girls Basketball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM

Sterling’s Madison Austin smacks the ball away from Stillman Valley’s Mya Janssen during the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Madison Austin, Sterling, jr., F – Averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as an IBCA Class 3A special mention All-State pick and second-team all-Western Big 6 pick; shot 51.7% from the field.

Rock Falls' Claire Bickett tries to control the ball as she dribbles between two Alleman defenders during a November game. (Earleen Hinton)

Claire Bickett, Rock Falls, sr., F – Averaged 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

Newman’s Jess Johns puts a shot up against Rock Falls early during the 2023-24 season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jess Johns, Newman, sr., F/C – Averaged 13.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1 block per game as a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop puts up a shot against Oregon in January. (Alex T. Paschal)

Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, jr., C – Averaged 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game as an Illinois Media Class 2A first-team All-State pick, IBCA Class 2A first-team All-State pick and unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers West pick for the second straight season. She shot 63% from the field and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson works against Lincoln’s Makinley Knapp in a Class 3A supersectional last month at La Salle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hallie Williamson, Dixon, jr., F – Averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Drew, Dixon, sr., G – Averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

Brianna Gonnerman, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., F – Averaged 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Taylor Jahn, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., G – Averaged 12.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.1 steals per game as an IBCA Class 1A special mention All-State pick, unanimous first-team all-NUIC South pick and NUIC South MVP.

Camrynn Jones, Polo, so., G – Averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game as a unanimous first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley, sr., G – Averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

THIRD TEAM

Kennedy Buck, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., G – Averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a second-team all-Three Rivers West pick.

Trixie Carroll, Eastland, so., G/F – Averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 block per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick; shot 46.8% from the field.

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland, jr., F – Averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.7 steals and .9 blocks per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick; shot 46.3% from the field.

Maeve Larson, Amboy, sr., F – Averaged 10 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist and 2.3 steals per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Ahmyrie McGowan, Dixon, fr., G/F – Averaged 5.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.5 steals per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Elly Jones, Addison Pertell, Tyrah Vaessen

Ashton-Franklin Center – Alexis Schwarz

Bureau Valley – Kate Stoller

Dixon – Reese Dambman, Nora Fordham, Morgan Hargrave, Jessie Pitman

Eastland – Keni Burkholder, Lily Mullen, Jenica Stoner

Erie-Prophetstown – Hannah Huisman, Olivia Purvis, Sydney Schwartz

Forreston – Ericka Alexander, Jenna Greenfield

Fulton – Belle Curley, Haley Smither

Milledgeville – Olivia Schurman

Morrison – Jordan Eads, Kaylee Pruis

Newman – Elaina Allen, Lucy Oetting, Helen Papoccia, Brooklyn Smith

Oregon – Teagan Champley, Mya Engelkes

Polo – Madison Glawe, Carlee Grobe, Courtney Grobe, Sydnei Rahn

Rock Falls – Elizabeth Lombardo, Taylor Reyna, Peyton Smit, Denali Stonitsch, Nicolette Udell

Sterling – Delali Amankwa, Joslynn James, Maggie Rowzee

West Carroll – Karissa Andrews, Emma Randecker, Caitlyn Stingley