March 15, 2024
The 2023-24 SVM Girls Basketball All-Area Team

By Dan Wussow

FIRST TEAM

Sterling's Madison Austin smacks the ball away from Stillman Valley's Mya Janssen during the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament.

Sterling’s Madison Austin smacks the ball away from Stillman Valley’s Mya Janssen during the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Madison Austin, Sterling, jr., F – Averaged 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as an IBCA Class 3A special mention All-State pick and second-team all-Western Big 6 pick; shot 51.7% from the field.

Rock Falls' Claire Bickett tries to control the ball as she dribbles between two Alleman defenders during a November game.

Rock Falls' Claire Bickett tries to control the ball as she dribbles between two Alleman defenders during a November game. (Earleen Hinton)

Claire Bickett, Rock Falls, sr., F – Averaged 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

Newman's Jess Johns puts a shot up against Rock Falls early during the 2023-24 season.

Newman’s Jess Johns puts a shot up against Rock Falls early during the 2023-24 season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jess Johns, Newman, sr., F/C – Averaged 13.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1 block per game as a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

Morrison's Camryn Veltrop puts up a shot against Oregon in January.

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop puts up a shot against Oregon in January. (Alex T. Paschal)

Camryn Veltrop, Morrison, jr., C – Averaged 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game as an Illinois Media Class 2A first-team All-State pick, IBCA Class 2A first-team All-State pick and unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers West pick for the second straight season. She shot 63% from the field and 79.3% from the free-throw line.

Dixon's Hallie Williamson works against Lincoln's Makinley Knapp in a Class 3A supersectional last month at La Salle-Peru High School.

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson works against Lincoln’s Makinley Knapp in a Class 3A supersectional last month at La Salle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hallie Williamson, Dixon, jr., F – Averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Drew, Dixon, sr., G – Averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

Brianna Gonnerman, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., F – Averaged 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.2 steals per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Taylor Jahn, Ashton-Franklin Center, sr., G – Averaged 12.1 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.1 steals per game as an IBCA Class 1A special mention All-State pick, unanimous first-team all-NUIC South pick and NUIC South MVP.

Camrynn Jones, Polo, so., G – Averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game as a unanimous first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley, sr., G – Averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.

THIRD TEAM

Kennedy Buck, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., G – Averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a second-team all-Three Rivers West pick.

Trixie Carroll, Eastland, so., G/F – Averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 block per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick; shot 46.8% from the field.

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland, jr., F – Averaged 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.7 steals and .9 blocks per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick; shot 46.3% from the field.

Maeve Larson, Amboy, sr., F – Averaged 10 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1 assist and 2.3 steals per game as a first-team all-NUIC South pick.

Ahmyrie McGowan, Dixon, fr., G/F – Averaged 5.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3.5 steals per game as a second-team all-Big Northern Conference pick.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy – Elly Jones, Addison Pertell, Tyrah Vaessen

Ashton-Franklin Center – Alexis Schwarz

Bureau Valley – Kate Stoller

Dixon – Reese Dambman, Nora Fordham, Morgan Hargrave, Jessie Pitman

Eastland – Keni Burkholder, Lily Mullen, Jenica Stoner

Erie-Prophetstown – Hannah Huisman, Olivia Purvis, Sydney Schwartz

Forreston – Ericka Alexander, Jenna Greenfield

Fulton – Belle Curley, Haley Smither

Milledgeville – Olivia Schurman

Morrison – Jordan Eads, Kaylee Pruis

Newman – Elaina Allen, Lucy Oetting, Helen Papoccia, Brooklyn Smith

Oregon – Teagan Champley, Mya Engelkes

Polo – Madison Glawe, Carlee Grobe, Courtney Grobe, Sydnei Rahn

Rock Falls – Elizabeth Lombardo, Taylor Reyna, Peyton Smit, Denali Stonitsch, Nicolette Udell

Sterling – Delali Amankwa, Joslynn James, Maggie Rowzee

West Carroll – Karissa Andrews, Emma Randecker, Caitlyn Stingley

