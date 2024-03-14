2024 Sauk Valley Media girls soccer preview capsules

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Dixon Duchesses
Coach: Josh Brigl (1st season)
Last season: 12-8 overall, 7-1 in BNC (1st place)
Top returners: Emily Smith, sr., CM/CB; Avery Burmeister, sr., CM/F; Maggie Van Sickle, sr., CM/CB; Kenzie Toms, jr., CM
Key newcomers: Kamille Prather, so., CB; Rachel Lance, fr., F
Worth noting: A strong corps of midfielders should help Dixon control possession this season. ... Brigl will take over the girls team this spring; he has been the head coach of the boys team for the past nine seasons. ... The Duchesses’ assistant coaching staff is a who’s who of former standouts, as Britney Pitzer (Benedictine), Hallie Nelson (St. Ambrose) and Kylee Hermeyer (Northern Illinois) all went on to play soccer in college after their DHS careers. All three are in their first season coaching at the high school level with their alma mater.
Oregon Hawks
Coach: Seger Larson (8th season)
Last season: 11-6-2 overall, 4-4 BNC
Top returners: Teagan Champley, sr., F; Mya Engelkes, sr. C/DM; Kenna Wubbena, sr., M; Anna Stender, jr., F; Addison Rufer, so., D
Key newcomers: Deborah Schmid, sr. (foreign exchange student), M; Mili Zavala, fr., GK; Shaylee Davis, fr., D
Worth noting: The Hawks look to replace key players on both ends of the field, as they lost three of their top four defenders from last season as well as their leading scorer/assist leader. ... “We’re looking to build around our returning players and find out the best version of our new team,” Larson said.
WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE
Sterling Golden Warriors
Coach: Raul Sanchez Jr. (3rd season)
Last season: 1-21-1 overall, 0-7 WB6
Top returners: Lainey Block, sr., M; Mireya Lopez, sr., GK
Key newcomers: Delia Block, so., D; Natalie Scarborough, so., F
Worth noting: Sterling struggled to score goals last season, but improved throughout the spring on defense. With more varsity experience coming into this season, as well as an offseason spent playing travel soccer this past fall and winter, the Golden Warriors hope to find more success this season in a tough league that is the Western Big 6. ... “Our team goals are to play hard defense, communicate and try to improve our record from last season,” Sanchez said.