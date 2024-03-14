2024 Sauk Valley Media girls soccer preview capsules

Dixon’s Maggie Van Sickle takes shot on goal against Harlem during the 2023 season. Dixon is coming off a 12-win season, including a 7-1 finish in the Big Northern Conference. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Dixon Duchesses

Coach: Josh Brigl (1st season)

Last season: 12-8 overall, 7-1 in BNC (1st place)

Top returners: Emily Smith, sr., CM/CB; Avery Burmeister, sr., CM/F; Maggie Van Sickle, sr., CM/CB; Kenzie Toms, jr., CM

Key newcomers: Kamille Prather, so., CB; Rachel Lance, fr., F

Worth noting: A strong corps of midfielders should help Dixon control possession this season. ... Brigl will take over the girls team this spring; he has been the head coach of the boys team for the past nine seasons. ... The Duchesses’ assistant coaching staff is a who’s who of former standouts, as Britney Pitzer (Benedictine), Hallie Nelson (St. Ambrose) and Kylee Hermeyer (Northern Illinois) all went on to play soccer in college after their DHS careers. All three are in their first season coaching at the high school level with their alma mater.

Oregon’s Kenna Wubbena makes a pass against Sterling last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Oregon Hawks

Coach: Seger Larson (8th season)

Last season: 11-6-2 overall, 4-4 BNC

Top returners: Teagan Champley, sr., F; Mya Engelkes, sr. C/DM; Kenna Wubbena, sr., M; Anna Stender, jr., F; Addison Rufer, so., D

Key newcomers: Deborah Schmid, sr. (foreign exchange student), M; Mili Zavala, fr., GK; Shaylee Davis, fr., D

Worth noting: The Hawks look to replace key players on both ends of the field, as they lost three of their top four defenders from last season as well as their leading scorer/assist leader. ... “We’re looking to build around our returning players and find out the best version of our new team,” Larson said.

Sterling’s Lainey Block dribbles the ball up the field against Oregon last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Raul Sanchez Jr. (3rd season)

Last season: 1-21-1 overall, 0-7 WB6

Top returners: Lainey Block, sr., M; Mireya Lopez, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Delia Block, so., D; Natalie Scarborough, so., F

Worth noting: Sterling struggled to score goals last season, but improved throughout the spring on defense. With more varsity experience coming into this season, as well as an offseason spent playing travel soccer this past fall and winter, the Golden Warriors hope to find more success this season in a tough league that is the Western Big 6. ... “Our team goals are to play hard defense, communicate and try to improve our record from last season,” Sanchez said.