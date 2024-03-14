2024 SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop

Morrison junior Camryn Veltrop burst onto the Sauk Valley girls basketball scene as a freshman during the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-2 center and all-time leading scorer for the Fillies has averaged at least 15 points and 10 rebounds per game in every high school season. She’s also been at least an All-State special mention every season.

This year, Veltrop took her game to new heights, averaging area-highs of 21.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, along with 1 assist and 1.5 steals. Her scoring efficiency also was unrivaled in the area, as she converted 63% of her field goal attempts this season – her third straight above 60%.

Veltrop was awarded a Class 2A All-State first-team selection by the Illinois Media and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association this season. She is the first girls basketball player in program history to receive those honors. She also was a unanimous first-team all-Three Rivers West selection for the second straight season.

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop is the 2023-24 SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year. (Alex T. Paschal)

Camryn broke older sister Shelby’s career scoring record of 1,394 points Feb. 5 against Erie-Prophetstown. She has 1,443 points after three seasons. Veltrop set single-season school records for points (698), rebounds (372), field goals made (281), free throws made (134) and free-throw percentage (79.3%, 134/169) this year and also became the career record-holder for field goals made (598) and field goal percentage (64%). Morrison finished 19-14.

For a record-setting junior season, Veltrop has been voted the 2024 SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Veltrop answered some questions from sports editor Dan Wussow about the season, what motivates her, her proudest basketball accomplishment and more.

This season, you surpassed your older sister (and 2023 player of the year) Shelby to become Morrison’s all-time leading scorer. You also became the first IBCA and Illinois Media first-team All-State selection in program history. What did those accomplishments mean to you?

Veltrop: When my high school career started, I never set out to be the all-time leading scorer and honestly really never knew much about all-state teams. My goal was to help my team win! Becoming the all-time leading scorer was a great honor. It is not something that happens overnight or without your teammates. It was special to break Shelby’s scoring record, because I have always looked up to her as a basketball player. I saw how hard she worked on her game to be able to accomplish what she did in her career.

I am proud to be the first female player selected first-team all-state. To be the first to accomplish that in school history means a lot to me. It shows that hard work pays off, and it is great to be recognized by media and coaches throughout the state.

Which high school basketball accomplishment are you most proud of?

Veltrop: I am most proud of the fact that I have been a part of 60 wins in my three varsity seasons.

Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop puts up a shot against Oregon during a January game. (Alex T. Paschal)

What was your mindset going into this season as the focal point on offense?

Veltrop: I just tried to keep things simple and play the same way that I have always played. I tried to play strong and take the best shots available. I also tried not to get frustrated by how teams played us defensively, or by how many people were guarding me.

What are your biggest motivators as a basketball player? What drives you to succeed the most?

Veltrop: My coaches and teammates are big motivators for me, but my biggest motivators are my family. My mom, Kelly, had recently beaten cancer for the second time in her life. She is the strongest person I know, and she motivates me daily. It means a lot to me when my family takes time out of their busy lives to come watch my games. Especially my grandpa and grandma Venema, who spent a lot of time on the road this season to attend my games or Shelby’s. Making my family proud and not wanting to disappoint my parents drives me to succeed both on and off the court.

What aspect of your game improved the most from freshman year to now?

Veltrop: I think just maturing over the years and becoming stronger as a player and as a leader. Also, I feel my composure improved, as I didn’t let little things get me as frustrated as they would have in the past.

What is your favorite part of your game?

Veltrop: Being an all-around player is the favorite part of my game. My dad (Morrison assistant coach Todd Veltrop) always stressed with us to be all-around players, not just offensive players or defensive players. There are going to be games when you’re struggling on offense, but that shouldn’t affect whether you play defense, get rebounds or block shots. You want to be a presence on both ends of the court.

As a freshman and sophomore, you played on the same team as Shelby. What did you learn from playing alongside her, and how much do you two push each other to be better?

Veltrop: I learned what it took to compete at the high school level against players who were older and more mature than me, what it took to improve my game and how to become a better leader and how to take criticism and use it as motivation to get better. Most importantly, I learned that if you want to be good during the season, you have to put in the work in the offseason.

We push each other on and off the court, as we are both very competitive. We got that from our dad. Shelby and I had some great games in our driveway and the outdoor court at the high school. We spent a lot of hours together working on our games without any coaches.

Who is the best player you’ve played against in your high school career?

Veltrop: The best player I have played against is Whitney Sullivan from Orangeville.

Is there an influence from a professional player (or anyone else) that you apply to your game?

Veltrop: I would have to say Cameron Brink from Stanford, because she helps her team in every aspect. She plays both ends of the court, which is why she was the offensive and defensive player of the year in her conference this season.

If you could take one basketball skill from any professional or college player (shooting, ball-handling, etc.) and apply it to your own game, what would you choose and why?

Veltrop: I would choose Stephen Curry’s shooting ability. It would be pretty tough to guard a 6′2″ girl with that kind of shooting ability!