2024 SVM Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Dixon’s Luke Ravlin

Dixon Duchesses head coach Luke Ravlin (middle) and assistant coaches Catie Cox (left), Maggie Curry and Aaron Book have been named coach of the year for steering the basketball team to the super-sectionals. (Alex T. Paschal)

After winning at least 23 games each of the past five full seasons, the Dixon Duchesses went into this season with high hopes.

Although they had five new starters and a lot of production to replace, they believed in the work they put in during the offseason and the talent they had coming up.

That preseason optimism proved well-founded, as Dixon had its best season in more than 30 years. The Duchesses finished 27-7 with their first regional championship since 2003 and first sectional championship since 1990.

Dixon opened the season with nine straight wins, battled through a three-game losing streak at its own Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament in late December and then went 15-2 in 2024 to reach the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Supersectional.

For leading the Duchesses to their best season in years, Luke Ravlin has been voted the 2024 SVM Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Ravlin, who also won the award in 2022, answered some questions from sports editor Dan Wussow about the season.

Dixon coach Luke Ravlin speaks to his team in the class 3A super sectional against Lincoln Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

What made this season and this team special?

Ravlin: This season and this team were certainly special, and we have had a lot special teams over the years, as well. One thing that stands out about this group is how cohesive this group was from seniors to junior to sophomores to freshman. They were all close on and off the court, and we got major contributions from all four grades in a lot of different ways.

What were expectations like going into the season with five new starters?

Ravlin: We expected to be good and maybe really good. Sure, we graduated five starters but had faith and confidence in the kids stepping into those roles. We knew how hard we had worked.

How long did it take for everyone to settle into their role?

Ravlin: Every year has an adjustment period. This one was no different. I think right after Christmas time we really settled into solid roles and were ready to finish strong.

At what point in the year did you think this team had a chance to make a deep postseason run?

Ravlin: We had a three-game stretch in November where we beat Annawan, Kaneland and Ottawa, and I think at that point we realized we could do some things. Then, in January, we were able to really buckle down and execute defensively vs. Rockford Lutheran to beat them on their home court. And at that point, I think we felt we could win some big games down the stretch.

In late December, you went through a three-game losing streak at the KSB Holiday Tournament. How impressed were you with the way the team responded to that adversity?

Ravlin: Christmas was a test for us, but our team really locked in and stayed the course, and that was very impressive. We had great leadership and a bunch of kids who knew how good we could be, and they pulled us through that and into a good space.

What was the strength of this team on the court that led you to the season you had?

Ravlin: Balance on offense, execution on defense, and always picking each other up when we needed it. We always strive for those things and this year, we had a ton of ways to score, we learned how to lock down on D, and we had a ton of leadership there at all times whether things were going well or the going got a little rough.

What will you remember most about this season?

Ravlin: The unity and togetherness of this team. We have always been strong that way, but this team really took it to a place where everyone was bonded together and wanted to achieve as a team.

What is the best piece of coaching advice you’ve ever received?

Ravlin: Preparation alleviates pressure. If players know they are prepared for the situations they will face, then they will be able to execute and play to the best of their ability.