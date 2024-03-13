Indie band featuring Sauk Valley residents releases first album

Indie surf band Dry Campus is shown performing in Nashville. Band members include (from left) Danny Ferro on the keyboard, Ben Vanderlaan on drums, Luke Steinke singing and playing bass and Hayden Holthaus on guitar. (Photo provided by Luke Steinke)

DIXON – Dry Campus, a Nashville, Tennessee-based indie surf band featuring two Sauk Valley residents, released its first album Wednesday, March 13, as it heads toward playing a sold-out show this weekend in Nashville.

Dry Campus members Luke Steinke and Ben Vanderlaan were born and raised in the Sauk Valley. Steinke is a Sterling native, and Vanderlaan is from Morrison.

After the release of its album “Better Off...” the band is set to play a show Friday, March 15, at The East Room in Nashville.

“We started ... as a classic rock cover band playing small gigs around the 815, [area code]” Steinke said of the band’s success. “Taking a step back and seeing how far we’ve come is really something special.”

Dry Campus includes Steinke and Vanderlaan, who met at Belmont University, a private Christian university in Nashville, along with Hayden Holthaus and Danny Ferro. Steinke sings and plays bass, Vanderlaan is on drums, Ferro is on vocals and keys, and Holthaus plays guitar.

Since the release of its first song “On and On Again” in June 2022, Dry Campus has released three more on Spotify. This new release will be the band’s first full album, featuring 10 new songs. The band has signed a publishing and distribution agreement that allows members to own the copyright to their work and helps to market the album to a wider audience.

As its following continues to grow, Dry Campus has performed at many popular Nashville spots, including The End and The Basement. It also has played for larger crowds, such as the Belmont Showcase Series, which has featured many well-known artists during the early days of their music careers, including Brad Paisley and Chris Young.

The band’s performance of the songs “Embers,” “Hotel” and “On and On Again” at the Belmont Showcase can be viewed on its YouTube channel.

Dry Campus is planning a promotional tour for its new album this summer.