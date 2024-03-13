Fairchild Equipment expands Yale Lift Truck dealer territories to Lee County

DIXON — Fairchild Equipment, a family owned business that provides material-handling equipment and warehouse solutions in the Upper Midwest, has announced its acquisition of Yale Lift Truck Technologies’ dealer territories in Lee County and 11 other counties.

Fairchild Equipment made the announcement Monday, March 11, 2024. By adding the Yale brand to its portfolio, Fairchild Equipment hopes to better serve business needs and create additional jobs in the areas it serves, according to a news release.

This addition expands the company’s reach across northern Illinois and offers a larger portfolio of specialty equipment to its customers. Outside of Lee, the Illinois counties now served by Fairchild Equipment include Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and Ogle. Outside of Illinois, the company has added multiple counties in Wisconsin, including Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green and Rock.

Yale Lift Truck Technologies is one of the primary brands offered by the Hyster-Yale Group, a globally integrated manufacturer of application-tailored lift trucks and technology solutions. Since 1875, Yale has been designing forklift technology and outsourcing independent businesses as dealers for their equipment.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for creating customers for life to the users of Yale forklifts in these new areas,” said Chad Fairchild, chief executive officer of Fairchild Equipment. “Our team of experts takes pride in ensuring that every customer receives the solutions they need for optimized operations.”

Aligning with their values of creating excellent customer service, Fairchild Equipment announced a plan to increase the number of service technicians operating in the newly acquired regions. In anticipation of increased demand of its technologies, the company is actively hiring skilled individuals to fill those roles and join its growing team, according to the release.

Fairchild Equipment was founded in 1985 as Yale Materials Handling. Over the years the company has diversified its manufacturers to include other trusted brands and has expanded its service areas all across Wisconsin, Minnesota, northern Illinois, North Dakota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Starting out with a group of five operating the business, the company has grown to over 280 employees.

To learn more about Fairchild Equipment, go to https://www.fairchildequipment.com/about/.