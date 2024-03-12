Vintage postcard presentation set at Odell library in Morrison

MORRISON — Odell Public Library and Illinois Humanities invite residents to attend “The Happy Invention: History and Significance of Picture Postcards” on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Katherine Hamilton-Smith from the Newberry Library in Chicago will bring a fascinating piece of cultural history to life: the invention of the American picture postcard, right here in Illinois. This free event is presented as part of the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.

Reservations are encouraged but are not required for this program. Call the library at 815-772-7323 to reserve a seat.