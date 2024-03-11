SVCC hosts eclipse viewing event

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host a viewing event for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event will take place outside on the east, river side, of campus. This event is free and open to the public.

SVCC Physics professor James Chisholm will lead the group in using eclipse viewing boxes to watch the total solar eclipse from the east, river side, lawn. Free eclipse glasses will be available for the first 50 people to arrive.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Room 1K04 for a presentation.

The eclipse viewing event is sponsored by SVCC Learning Commons and Science Club.

For questions, contact Dallas Knack at dallas.n.knack@svcc.edu.