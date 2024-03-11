Christ Lutheran School to host Spring Sterling Mom2Mom Market on April 6

STERLING — Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host the Spring Sterling Mom2Mom Market on Saturday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling.

The sale is an indoor garage sale for families who want to get rid of their gently used kids clothing (sizes depend on vendors, but usually newborn through grade school), maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and/or children’s furniture.

Booth registration is available now through April 4 or until spaces sell out. The cost is $30 for a single booth (10 feet by 10 feet) or $60 for a double booth (10 feet by 20 feet). Tables and chairs are provided. Sellers price and sell their own items.

The sale is targeted to moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. On Saturday, April 6, the sale will open at 8 a.m. with a $1 suggested donation until 1 p.m. Concessions that include cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks will also be available.

Christ Lutheran School is a private school whose mission is “Christ Lutheran School guided by the Holy Spirit, aspires to nurture, educate, and witness to God’s children the Gospel of Jesus Christ as revealed in God’s word”.

For more information on the Sterling Mom2Mom Market event, contact Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800 or visit the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/sterlingmom2mommarket/

For more information about Christ Lutheran School, visit https://christlutheranschool.com/