Letter: State Rep. Fritts throws support to Bishop

I am proud to announce my complete and unwavering endorsement of Chris Bishop for the 37th Senate District. A Dixon native, Chris Bishop is a common-sense conservative, whose experience and approach will bring results to our local communities. Chris Bishop is a proud father of two, a winning wrestling coach, an active public servant and a former educator who now works in the agricultural business.

Chris Bishop has a proven work ethic by meeting more residents than his challengers at their doors and at events around the 37th Senate District. As a candidate who hit the pavement every single day to earn the trust of voters in my district, I know winning a grassroots primary is not an easy task. Chris Bishop is goal-orientated and on track to knock on all of the registered Republican household doors in the district by the primary election on March 19.

Representing the 74th House District is the greatest honor of my life. Chris Bishop is an honorable conservative, who represents the district and will be a strong voice for us in Springfield. I ask everyone that trusted me with their vote to extend that same support to Chris Bishop for Senate on March 19.

State Rep. Bradley Fritts

R-Dixon