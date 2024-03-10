Letter: Rock Falls mayor: 37th Senate District needs Li Arellano

Li Arellano needs our help to become the next senator for the 37th District. Here is a short list of why to vote for Li Arellano.
- 20 years of military service, now in the U.S. Army Reserves
- Eight years as Dixon mayor
- small-business owner
- opposes illegal immigration
- lifetime Sauk Valley resident
- endorsed by Sen. Win Stoller as his replacement
Li Arellano is best by far the candidate we have for our senator. Please join me in voting for Li Arellano as our next 37th District state senator.
Rod Kleckler
Rock Falls
Rod Kleckler is the mayor of Rock Falls.