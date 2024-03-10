Letter: Rock Falls mayor: 37th Senate District needs Li Arellano

Li Arellano needs our help to become the next senator for the 37th District. Here is a short list of why to vote for Li Arellano.

20 years of military service, now in the U.S. Army Reserves

Eight years as Dixon mayor

small-business owner

opposes illegal immigration

lifetime Sauk Valley resident

endorsed by Sen. Win Stoller as his replacement

Li Arellano is best by far the candidate we have for our senator. Please join me in voting for Li Arellano as our next 37th District state senator.

Rod Kleckler

Rock Falls

Rod Kleckler is the mayor of Rock Falls.