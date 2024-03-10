Indian Mounds presentation is March 17 in Fulton

FULTON — The Fulton Historical Society will host its March 17 program at 2 p.m. at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave. in Fulton.

Local historians refer to John Baker, founder and first white settler in Fulton in 1835, as the first to make his home here. Aware that there were Indians who also resided in Whiteside County, speaker Wolf Koch will deliver information about the Indian tribes who hunted, fished and not only made their homes there, but whose burial sites have provided insight into how they lived over 2,000 years ago,

Koch and his wife, Linnea, have been studying accounts of the Hopewell archeological research and they have traveled to many mound-building sites in Ohio and Illinois. The Albany Mounds State Historic Site is home to the most significant Hopewell era with over 90 known mounds and several village sites. Fulton has been mentioned in early published research: A 1932 study conducted by Richard Snodgrasse of the University of Chicago, titled “Report of Reconnaissance Survey, Summer 1932″, cited an 1876 report by the Putnam Museum noting that “there are two mounds opposite Clinton on the Mississippi River. It is also cited a Mr. Hoy, living in Thomson, as knowing of large mounds near Fulton.” Finally, Snodgrasse listed two Fulton residents, Henry Kane and Dan Considine, as having local information on the Hopewell Tribe.

Koch’s presentation will trace the development of a thriving, ancient civilization that existed in northwestern Illinois thousands of years ago.

The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. The north entrance is accessible. For more information, call Barbara Mask at 815-321-0318.