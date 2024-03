BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year consisted of 752 students from 33 states and 30 countries.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As. Local students on the list are Jadyn Bothe of Oregon; Cody Buskohl, Cole Faivre and Cayden Webster of Polo; Nick Simester of Sterling; and Mikayla Preston of Rochelle.