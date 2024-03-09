‘Mixing Politics and Religion’ discussion is March 12 at Loveland Community House

About 120 people attended the "Mixing Politics and Religion" discussion March 5 at Loveland Community House in Dixon. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

DIXON — About 120 people packed into the Loveland Community House for “Mixing Politics and Religion” on March 5 during the first of two Community Christian Conversations from the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association.

Attendees included Republicans and Democrats, Protestants and Catholics, politicians, activists and a broad cross-section of the Dixon area.

The event’s speakers included former state Sen. Tim Bivins, former state Rep. Tom Demmer, local speaker Tom Wadsworth and Father John Evans, pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The evening included about 40 minutes for questions from the audience, which spanned a wide range of topics including abortion, just war theory, the U.S. Constitution, working with opposing points of view and personal approaches to controversy.

On Tuesday March 12, Pastor Mike Sutcliffe of Corner Fringe Church will speak on “Why Christians Must Be Political” with a response from Pastor Steve Young of Greater Life Church. Following a question-and-answer session, Pastor Tim Mitchell of First United Methodist Church will explain “Why I Keep Politics Out of the Pulpit,” followed by a response from Mark Juliot, interim pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The event, whose motto is “We can disagree and still be friends,” runs from 6-7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.