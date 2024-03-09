Blaine chosen Amboy High School’s Student of the Month

AMBOY — Brennan Blaine, a senior, is Amboy High School’s Student of the Month for March.

He is the son of Amanda and Brian Blaine and has two siblngs, Brianna and Addison.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One class that I found engaging was Topics in World History, with Mrs. Carlson. I liked this class because we got to choose what we wanted to learn about, create a project about it and present it to the class. I liked choosing what I got to learn about because it kept me interested the whole time.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My main plan is to join, and eventually take over, my multigenerational family farm, but I also plan to get a CDL through Sauk Valley Community College.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activity was playing football, because not only was it enjoyable to play, but there are life lessons learned when playing, such as leadership skills, how to deal with success as well as failure, and how to work as a team. My favorite community activity that I did was refereeing third and fourth grade boys basketball. It was fun to teach them the game.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most memorable moment for me at Amboy High School was capping off my high school football career with the state championship trophy.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to be successful in my career and make a difference in my community.