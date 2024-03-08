Melcher selected February Student of the Month

Olivia Melcher (right) huddles up with volleyball teammates Kirra Gibson (left) and Merrick Amanwka after a play. (Photo provided by Olivia Melcher)

STERLING – Olivia Melcher has been named a February Student of the Month at Sterling High School. A senior, she is the daughter of Greg Banks, Elish Banka and Jen Banks. She has four brothers, Ethan, Nico, Gavin and Logan, and one sister, Zoey.

What class do you find really engaging and why? A class I find really engaging is AP psychology, taught by Mrs. Jackson. I love learning about how the mind works, and it’s a very interesting class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? My post-graduation plan is to attend the University of Iowa and major in education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite extracurricular activities are playing softball and basketball. I enjoy playing both because I love the memories I have made with my teammates.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable. A moment that was meaningful to me was during my last conference basketball game. We won and sang the whole bus ride home, and it was such a fun way to end my senior season.

What is your hope for the future? My hope for the future is that I live in a good community and enjoy my job.