Visit NW Illinois wins advertising award for website

POLO — VisitNW Illinois in partnership with TDG Agency in the Black Hills of South Dakota has announced that its website won the Silver ADDY for Best Online/Interactive Website at the 2024 Black Hills American Advertising Awards Federation Gala.

The new tourism promotional site, located at www.visitnorthwestillinois.com, is a digital showcase for all things travel in northwest Illinois. The site combines premiere aesthetics via professional imagery and videos, intuitive navigation features with conversion-based funneling techniques, and various planning tools to ensure the best travel experience in the area, according to a news release.

“The Northwest Illinois region has so much for visitors to experience. We couldn’t be happier with TDG’s work in allowing us to share this with visitors through our new visitnwillinois.com website. We’re continuing to evolve and grow with the travel industry, and TDG helps us stay up to date with these trends,” said Matthew Lenox, executive director of VisitNW Illinois.

VisitNW Illinois partnered with TDG Agency on the creation of the new website. TDG specializes in working with clients in the travel and hospitality, gaming, healthcare, energy, government and nonprofit sectors on many marketing, advertising and public relations needs.

“We’ve worked with VisitNW Illinois for over a decade, and this is the second major industry award we’ve won for their website work,” said Jack Hughes, director of Website Development at TDG. “We couldn’t be more proud of the finished product and our long-term relationship with Matthew and his team at VisitNW Illinois.”

The AAF Black Hills American Advertising Awards competition is a tiered national competition conducted annually by the AAF alongside 200-plus other clubs around the country. The VisitNW Illinois website was awarded a Silver ADDY in the highly competitive Business to Consumer category. It will have the opportunity to be forwarded on to the next level of competition.