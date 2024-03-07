Letter: Do Republicans’ actions support life?

Republicans are known to be pro-life.... but are they really?

When the most recently added (un)Supreme Court justices attended confirmation hearings they all stated that Roe v. Wade was settled law. However, at the first chance, all three, along with other conservative justices, voted to overturn this precedent.

I get it – they’re Republicans and therefore, pro-life. But are they really?

Are Republicans pro-life when refusing to vote on a bill sending support to Ukraine? Are Republicans pro-life when ordering border patrol to stand and watch children drown in the Rio Grande? Are Republicans pro-life when cutting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to hungry kids and opposing the Affordable Care Act, which gives health insurance to many?

Are Republicans pro-life when sending migrants to Chicago in winter wearing sandals and T-shirts? Are Republicans pro-life when they refuse to allow a woman the abortion needed to save her life? Are Republicans pro-life when they unite against proposals for paid parental and medical leave? Are Republicans pro-life when they unify against expanded day-care subsidies?

Are Republicans pro-life when they force a 10-year-old to give birth? Are Republicans pro-life when they stop a woman’s in vitro fertilization procedure? Are Republicans pro-life when they refuse to expand Medicaid for poor women and children?

Republicans are pro-forced birth, not pro-life.

Furthermore, I am not pro-choice. I am pro-woman, pro-healthy births and pro-safe abortions. I trust women to make the decisions that are the best for them and families. I trust women.

Marie J. Popkin, Morrison