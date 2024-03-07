Dixon Kiwanis Club donates to SVCC Impact Program

Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program students Kamryn Rogers (left) and Saida Bajrami (second from left) are shown with SVCC faculty Lori Cortez (second from right) and Dana Chacon. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has received a $5,000 gift from the Dixon Kiwanis Club.

SVCC’s earned-tuition Impact Program provides eligible students, who graduate within the college’s district, the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC, or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first.

The Dixon Kiwanis Club chose to support their students, their community, and their not-for-profit organizations that have benefited from 153 Dixon freshmen and sophomores who have volunteered more than 3,938 hours in Dixon since June 1, 2022, according to a news release.

“The Sauk Valley College Foundation appreciates the Dixon Kiwanis Club’s generosity in supporting the Impact Program,” said Lori Cortez, SVCC vice president of advancement. “This gift is truly an example of the club’s motto, ‘Serving the children of the world’ by providing access to a brighter future for Dixon students. The Dixon Kiwanis Club’s support is inspirational for both our local students and volunteerism in the Sauk Valley.”

Over 400 such earned-tuition programs exist in the nation, and the workforce development initiatives from these programs are notable. Data from communities with an earned tuition program show an increase in wages, economic mobility, population and business retention and attraction. For more information on the Impact Program, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu.

For more information, or if interested in discussing a gift, contact Cortez at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu.