Baseball: 5 storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area in 2024

Newman’s Garret Matznick is knocked off balance by a hard shot at second but makes the play for an out against Amboy during a game last season. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Every baseball offseason is full optimism, intrigue and possibilities. Which teams have a shot to go to state? Which teams will be most improved from last season? Which teams can contend for regional and sectional titles?

Here are five storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area this season:

How far can Newman go?

The Newman baseball team finished 23-9 overall and in third place in Class 1A in its first trip to state in program history in 2023. With senior all-state pitcher/center fielder and Notre Dame recruit Brendan Tunink returning, as well an experienced group of young starters, expectations should remain high for the Comets in 2024. In addition to Tunink, Newman brings back sophomore shortstop/pitcher Garret Matznick, sophomore third baseman/pitcher Garet Wolfe, junior left fielder/pitcher Joe Oswalt and junior catcher Daniel Kelly.

The Comets lose some key seniors from a season ago in first-team all-Three Rivers East pitcher Kyle Wolfe, second-team all-TRAC East catcher Jaesen Johns and second-team all-TRAC East infielder/pitcher Nolan Britt, but they bring back a good amount of experience and talent.

Dixon’s Alex Harrison fires to first after making a stop up the middle against Byron Monday, May 1, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Can Dixon win its 5th straight Big Northern Conference championship?

The Dukes enjoyed another strong season in 2023, finishing 19-9 overall and 16-2 in the conference to secure their fourth straight Big Northern Conference title. This year, Dixon is back with a senior-laden team and a talented pitching staff. Senior Alex Harrison, a first-team all-Big Northern Conference pick a season ago, leads the group of returning pitchers, while fellow seniors James Leslie (2023 all-BNC honorable mention) and Bryce Feit bolster a strong group.

Senior catcher Aiden Wiseman, a second-team all-BNC pick last year, also returns. Senior infielder/pitcher/outfielder Quade Richards, another first-team all-BNC pick last year, gives Dixon a consistent bat and another arm in the bullpen.

Rock Falls’ Carter Schueler puts the squeeze to a pop up against Oregon Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Can Rock Falls continue its improvement?

The Rockets improved from 6-16 in 2022 to 16-16 in 2023 and could be on the verge of their first winning season since 2019 (25-6). Rock Falls graduated first-team all-BNC pitcher Brady Richards last year but should retain most of its starting lineup from last season, including senior outfielder/pitcher Carter Schueler, a first-team all-BNC pick; junior infielder/pitcher Kuitim Heald, a second-team all-BNC pick; and senior shortstop/outfielder/pitcher Gavin Sands, an honorable mention all-BNC pick.

Forreston shortstop Kendall Erdmann gets ready to throw to first during a Wednesday, April 5 game with Sterling Newman. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Can more experienced Forreston take the next step?

Forreston posted a 20-13 record last season with a team full of freshmen and sophomores. After ending the 2023 campaign in a Class 1A regional final loss, the Cardinals could be poised for a regional title – and perhaps more postseason success – in 2024. Leading the group of returners for Forreston are a pair of 2023 first-team all-NUIC South picks: sophomore shortstop/pitcher Kendall Erdmann and junior infielder/pitcher Brendan Greenfield.

Fulton's Aj Boardman dives safely back to first as Polo's Landen Brooks tags him during regional action in Forreston on Wednesday, May 17. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Can Fulton repeat as Class 1A regional champs?

The Steamers went 17-8 last year with a Class 1A regional title, but they’ll lose senior leadership from Ryan Eads, Ethan Price, QJ Mangelsen and Reed Owen, among others. With a smaller senior class this year, Fulton will look to its sophomores and juniors to step up.