Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy rehearsing for upcoming musical

Emily Wendt as Fiona (left), John Cocar as Shrek (second from left), along with other favorite storybook characters, took the stage to perform DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Musical Jr.” at Dixon High School’s James A. Wiltz Auditorium in January. The show was a Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools production. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools presented their winter musical theater production, DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” at Dixon High School’s James A. Wiltz Auditorium in mid-January.

Thirty students from fourth through eighth grades from Madison School and Reagan Middle School performed under the direction of Faith Morrison and Mardi Huffstutler. Morrison and Huffstutler also directed the academy’s fall musical theater production of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians Kids.” The show featured 45 second- through fifth-graders from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo, Lyndon and Harmon who performed at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.

Rehearsals are now under way for Woodlawn’s spring musical theater production, “Honk Jr.”, which will feature students in sixth through eighth grades. Tickets go on sale March 25, and performances will be April 5-7 at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Foundation.