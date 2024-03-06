‘Save Rosbrook’ fundraiser is March 9 at Dixon VFW

During a tour of Rosbrook Studio on June 16, 2023, Jay Vonn talked about how fans and friends were helping the music/arts center as it faced adversity. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — A fundraiser to save Rosbrook Studio will be Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Dixon VFW, 1560 state Route 38, Dixon.

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., is a venue for music and the arts in downtown Dixon. Run by volunteers and donations since 2011, it provides a space for artists to display their work and has hosted everything from local high school bands to international touring acts, with a monthly all-ages, open-mic event in which countless musicians have stepped on stage for the first time.

A structural issue with the building that houses the venue forced it to temporarily close its doors in March 2023. According to a news release, its organizers have just received their 501(c)(3) status and are working to raise money to pay ongoing expenses and to purchase the building and make the necessary repairs so it can reopen.

The goal is to turn the entire building into a community center for arts and music that will benefit Dixon and the Sauk Valley area for years to come.

The March 9 fundraiser will be a day of music, art, food and drinks to raise funds. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; music begins at 3. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. Wire-wrapped crystal and stone jewelry from Stoned and Wired will be available, also. The music lineup includes: