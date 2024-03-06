Sauk Valley Community College hosts blood drive March 25

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday, March 25. The blood drive will take place in Dillon Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors should plan to bring their photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. This event is sponsored by the SVCC Student Government Association and SVCC Rad Tech Club.

Walk-ins are welcome but spots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Donate and receive a free exclusive Godzilla vs. King Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Save up to 15 minutes when you donate by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call 815-835-6432.