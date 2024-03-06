March 06, 2024
Shaw Local
Sauk Valley Community College hosts blood drive March 25

By Shaw Local News Network
American Red Cross

American Red Cross (Photo provided by American Red Cross)

DIXON Sauk Valley Community College will host an American Red Cross blood drive Monday, March 25. The blood drive will take place in Dillon Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors should plan to bring their photo ID, eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood. This event is sponsored by the SVCC Student Government Association and SVCC Rad Tech Club.

Walk-ins are welcome but spots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Donate and receive a free exclusive Godzilla vs. King Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Save up to 15 minutes when you donate by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call 815-835-6432.

