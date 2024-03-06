Letter: Christie Cox is ideal candidate for coroner

As I sit down to write, many thoughts flood my mind.

I first crossed paths with Christie 35 years ago, and my life has been immeasurably blessed since. Together for 32 years in marriage, we’ve reached a depth of understanding that only decades of companionship can offer.

So, who is Christie Cox? She is, without exaggeration, the most extraordinary person I know. Nothing was ever simply handed to her. Christie’s early life was marked by stark poverty, yet she emerged with unyielding determination, striving tirelessly to carve out a better future not just for herself but for our three children as well.

When Christie made the bold decision to attend mortuary school, our family faced the challenge of her daily four-hour commute to Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, Illinois – yes, from Polo to Wheeling and back, every day. Through life’s ups and downs, Christie’s commitment has never wavered, not to our family, nor to the community she so loves serving. Her passion for her calling – to serve others – shines brightly in everything she does.

The journey to purchasing our funeral home wasn’t smooth, but through hard work and sheer dedication, we turned it into a significant success. Starting a business from scratch – initially from our home and eventually moving to a commercial space – was a testament to Christie’s leadership. Under her guidance, not only has the funeral home flourished, but our startup has seen consistent growth, in both employment opportunities and sales.

Christie is a beacon of light to our three children and now 3.75 grandchildren, who are the joy of her life. Her kindness, caring nature and compassion are not only known to us, her family, but also to the many families she has supported through 24 years in the funeral business. She consistently places the needs of others above her own, often at the sacrifice of her personal time.

Now, regarding the budget. It’s common in relationships for one partner to be more conservative with spending than the other. Christie is someone who dislikes wasteful spending, ensuring you can trust her to manage county finances with the same vigilance she applies to our own, treating taxpayer dollars with the utmost respect. This is in stark contrast to the all-too-common governmental attitude of knowing better than the citizens how to spend their money.

Christie stands as not only the right choice for this position but also the ideal candidate for the citizens of Ogle County. There is, truly, no one more suited to the role of coroner of Ogle County. Christie is transparent about who she is and what she stands for, a rarity in today’s landscape.

I invite you to join me in supporting Christie Cox for coroner of Ogle County – a leader who has proven her dedication, compassion and integrity.

Marty Cox

Polo