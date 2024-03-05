Morrison Lions announce Rose Day Sale, Recycle Day

MORRISON — Morrison Lions Club members are taking orders for roses to be delivered on Good Friday, March 29. Certain colors cannot be guaranteed, but your request will be honored as closely as possible. The colors are vivid from reds, pinks, mauves, yellows, pinks as well as other combinations. The deadline for placing your order will be Sunday, March 24.

To place your order, please contact any Lions Club member or call Jim Blakemore at 815-631-1781, Darlene Smith at 815-772-2346 or Ken Jansma at 309-236-8960. The support from the community for this fundraiser is appreciated. The funds raised support two scholarships to Morrison High School graduates and reimbursement to CGH for eyeglasses they supply to Morrison-area students during the year.

Mark your calendars for the annual Morrison Lions Recycle Day. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

Flyers will be posted shortly at local businesses, the Morrison Lions Foundation Facebook page, and the club’s website showing a list of items that will be accepted. Earth Day is Monday, April 22, so celebrate early by recycling at the community recycle day event. This service project helps fulfill the Lions’ motto of “We Serve.”