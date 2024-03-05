Emmy-winning filmmakers to present ‘Moved by Waters’

MORRISON — A free screening and discussion event will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave. in Morrison.

Emmy-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films turn their lens on a network of people and organizations in Iowa and Illinois working toward improved water quality in the Upper Mississippi watershed.

The Rundles’ Emmy-winning “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings” and Emmy-nominated “Places to be Wild” will precede the screening of “Moved by Waters.” A discussion with the filmmakers will follow the films.

This event is funded by a grant from BeWildReWild and co-sponsored by Whiteside County Economic Development, Northwest Illinois Film Office and Morrison Tech.

For information, call 815-772-7218 or visit www.nwillinoisfilmfestival.com.