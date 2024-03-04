Odell library to host program on vintage postcards

MORRISON — Odell Public Library and Illinois Humanities invite you to attend “The Happy Invention: The History and Significance of Picture Postcards” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Katherine Hamilton-Smith, the founding curator of the Teich Archives at the Newberry Library, shares a look at the documentary power and meaning of picture postcards. She touches on the Curt Teich Company of Chicago, the role Illinois played in the history and development of postcards, and the picture postcard as a cultural icon.

In the United States, the first commercially produced picture postcards were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, making Illinois the birthplace of the American picture postcard. Since that time, billions of postcards of every aspect of life have been printed, featuring train stations and bandstands, street views and cartoons, ads for products and services, social history both whimsical and dark, and everything in between. An early mention of postcards in the diary of a Welsh curate called them “a happy invention.”

Reservations are encouraged but are not required for this program. Please call the library at 815-772-7323 to reserve your seat.

This free event is co-produced by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, which invites Illinois authors, artists and educators to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout the state, enabling local nonprofit organizations to present cultural programs to their communities.