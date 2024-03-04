IDOC hiring events in Dixon, Sterling

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Corrections will participate in at least 20 hiring events open to the public in various locations, including Dixon and Sterling, throughout March and April for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities.

Prospective applicants can attend any event to learn more about the process. IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.

IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers and more to join its team. As part of its recruitment efforts, IDOC released a series of employee testimonial videos. The state of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal days; wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.

For questions, email mailto:idocjobs@illinois.gov.

IDOC recruiters will be onsite to meet with prospective applicants at Dixon/Lee County Career and Hiring Event from noon to 3 p.m. March 13 at Dixon High School, 300 Mark Dallas Way, Dixon. They also will be at the IDES Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to noon April 25 at Illinois Department of Employment Security, 406 Ave. C, Sterling.