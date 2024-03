FULTON — Spring Valley Reformed Church will have its annual soup supper and live auction fundraiser on April 5.

The meal will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is by donation. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. Marc Gravert will be the auctioneer.

All donations from this year’s fundraiser will be used as part of Spring Valley’s facility stewardship. Spring Valley Reformed Church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.