Dixon artist’s Nachusa Grassland photography featured at exhibit

OREGON – March brings a new line up of artists on display at the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana in downtown Oregon, with exhibits by Stephen Hart of Dixon and David Van Delinder of Cherry Valley.

Hart is the Feature Artist for March, with his display of digital photography of local and regional scenes with an emphasis on the Nachusa Grasslands. Starting at the young age of 13 his hobby has been evolving since film to today’s modern cameras that offer so many features.

David Van Delinder of Cherry Vallery has his work on display in the Lowden Gallery from March 1 to April 30. His fine art is rooted in traditional technique and classical composition. His pen-and-ink drawings of abandoned barns and jazz musicians, impressionistic florals, landscapes and classical oil portraits all display virtuosity and inspiration.

The work of these two artists as well as the many others on display throughout the Coliseum Museum will be highlighted with an artist reception from 6 to. 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, with music by Slainte, who will perform Celtic music for the evening’s entertainment.

The reception is sponsored by Sponsored by Merlin’s Greenhouse & Flowers and The Other Side Boutique in Oregon.

The CMAAA mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found at www.cmaaa.org and the museum’s Facebook page.