Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society hosts Reagan brothers program March 10

President Ronald Reagan receives a commemorative key to his Dixon boyhood home in 1984. From left are Neil Reagan, Cal Covert, Ronald and Nancy Reagan and Dan Terra. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

STERLING – Tom Wadsworth will present “How Dutch Helped Moon: The Story of the Reagan Brothers” at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society meeting March 10 in Sterling.

The one-hour presentation, which includes several rare photos and little-known details, will be at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Wadsworth, who has a reputation as an engaging national speaker, will share his latest research into the relationship between Ronald “Dutch” Reagan and his big brother, Neil “Moon” Reagan. The story traces the history of the two local boys from their Tampico and Dixon days to their college days at Eureka, their radio days in Iowa and their professional careers in California and beyond.

Wadsworth, a popular speaker on local history, was the morning anchor on WSDR in the 1980s. His career includes 10 years in ministry, 30 years in corporate communications and 40 years as a voice-over artist.

Now retired and living in Dixon, he holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D.

The program is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.