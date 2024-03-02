Sorensen launches 2024 Congressional Art Competition

ROCK ISLAND – U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Illinois, announced the launch of his second annual Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“Highlighting the talented young people that live in our communities is one of my favorite responsibilities as a trusted representative for central and northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said. “Through this art competition, I look forward to recognizing the gifted young artists across our district and honoring one student by having their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.”

Submissions must be made by 5 p.m. Friday, April 19. Applicants must submit a high-resolution photo of their art as well as a student release form in an email to IL17.ArtCompetition@mail.house.gov.

To learn more about Sorensen’s 2024 art competition, visit https://sorensen.house.gov.