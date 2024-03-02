Sinnissippi Centers: March is Self-Harm Awareness Month

DIXON — There are countless ways that people deal with pain, trauma, mental illness and the challenges of life. One way that people, especially adolescents and young adults, try to regain control and find release is through physical self-harm.

However, this habit can become cyclical and difficult to manage, according to a news release issued by Sinnissippi Centers because March is Self-Harm Awareness Month.

“The definition of self-harm is physically hurting yourself on purpose,” Andrew Jackson, Sinnissippi Centers’ marketing manager, said. “The most common form of self-harm is cutting, but it can also include many other methods such as head-banging/hitting, burning, scratching, or pulling hair,” Jackson said. “It also includes doing things that cause internal damage, such as ingesting poisonous or toxic substances, or consuming too much alcohol or drugs. It’s important to know that this isn’t usually an attempt at suicide but rather a way to deal with emotional distress.”

Self-harm may provide a sense of release or control for a moment, but it typically leads to negative feelings and shame, causing a destructive cycle. It’s a pattern that can be difficult to get out of if someone becomes dependent on self-harm. For those who have not experienced it, self-harm can seem perplexing. To understand this behavior, it might help to understand the biochemical mechanisms that underpin self-injury – namely, the body’s release of endorphins in response to pain. Endorphins are natural painkillers produced by the brain, which can create a sense of emotional release or numbing.

Because physical and emotional pain activates the same parts of the brain, those endorphins may bring emotional relief immediately following a self-harming behavior. For this reason, self-harm typically occurs in response to severe stress or psychological pain. Some research suggests that those who self-harm may have a higher pain tolerance, which may explain why the physical discomfort it causes may not be enough to deter the behavior.

Some signs of self-harm are external and more obvious, such as

scars, often in patterns

fresh cuts, scratches, burns or other wounds

burns created from excessive rubbing

missing patches of hair

Other signs can be less obvious or physical but still point to self-harm:

wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather or other articles of clothing to hide their injuries.

keeping sharp objects around for no apparent reason

reporting accidental injuries often

having difficulty with relationships

acting behaviorally and emotionally unstable or impulsive

saying they feel hopeless or worthless

“If you believe someone you know is hurting themselves, you may feel uncomfortable, afraid or helpless to help,” Jackson said. “Remember that the best thing you can do for them is to offer love and compassion without trying to force them to change.”

“Only they can make the choice to seek help. Ask them how they are doing, listen without trying to solve the problem, and even offer to help them find treatment,” he said. “If you relate to any behaviors or physical symptoms listed above, help is available. Self-harm isn’t uncommon and is treatable.”

For more information, go to https://sinnissippi.org/.