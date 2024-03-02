Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust accepting scholarship applications

CLINTON, Iowa – The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust again will award college scholarships to area students for the 2024-25 academic year.

Clinton National Bank, trustee of the trust, announced the availability of the application. The trust intends to award about $200,000 in 2024.

The application was provided to area high schools and Clinton Community College. Prospective applicants can contact these offices for a copy.

The application also is available on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, May 1, and notification letters will be sent in June.

Successful applicants must have graduated or be on track to graduate from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa, or Whiteside County, Illinois, and currently attend or plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university physically located in the state of Iowa.

An independent selection committee will review applications, and the trustee will notify successful applicants. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college in the fall. In recent years, the awards have provided support for more than 80 students per year.

The scholarship funds were established in the past for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College and, later, Ashford University. The scholarships were funded by the Sisters of St. Francis, area families, alumni and others connected to Mount St. Clare College.

Each scholarship has its own award criteria. Examples of award criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extracurricular activities and financial need.